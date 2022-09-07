Arts Enjoy contemporary world theater with ArtsEmerson ArtsEmerson's 2022/2023 season includes seven live in-person events and two virtual events. Sarah Fornace as Mary Shelley in Manual Cinema's "Frankenstein." Drew Dir

ArtsEmerson’s 2022/23 season features seven live in-person events and two virtual events. The season continues the theater’s commitment to international work with an emphasis on uplifting marginalized voices by supporting the presentation and work created by artists of color.

This 12th season’s in-person performances include:

Oct. 5-16: “Drumfolk”

The talented steppers of Step Afrika! tell the tale of a mid-1700s time when Africans lost the right to use their drums but found a way to create the beat through their bodies. Note: This is the only performance of the season taking place at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.

Oct. 26-30: “On Beckett”

Renowned actor/clown Bill Irwin explores the works of Irish playwright Samuel Beckett while incorporating passages from pieces including “Waiting for Godot,” “Texts for Nothing,” and “Watt.”

Feb. 1-12, 2023: “Made In China 2.0”

Provocative and experimental director Wang Chong takes audiences on a journey deep inside his personal experiences of creating theater in China and around the globe.

Feb. 22-26, 2023: “Frankenstein”

This thrilling version of a gothic classic uses more than 500 handmade puppets, dozens of old school projectors, live actors, and cinematic elements.

March 30-April 2, 2023: “Shadows Cast”

A potent mix of dance, circus, and cinema, this exploration into the human psyche draws inspiration from cinematic visionaries like David Lynch, Fritz Lang, and Alfred Hitchcock.

April 26-30, 2023: “And So We Walked“

This inspiring one-woman show illuminates a dark corner of American history — The Trail of Tears — through the eyes of acclaimed Cherokee actress, writer, and activist DeLanna Studi.

May 17-21, 2023: “Nehanda”

This performance explores the legend of Nehanda, a powerful spirit venerated by the Shona people who inhabits only women, through musical forms, melodies, and instruments such as turntables, Ngoma drums, and field recordings.

ArtsEmerson will also bring audiences the following live virtual performance experiences.

Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 17-20: “Theatre For One: We Are Here”

This is a virtual theatrical experience showcasing six micro-plays by female writers/performers from Kenya, the Middle East, and the U.S

March 8-12, 2023: “Cointelshow: A Patriot Act”

A political satire about an FBI counterintelligence program that uses actual COINTELPRO artifacts and transcripts.

For performance times and pricing for each show, visit ArtsEmerson.

