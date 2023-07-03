Arts Escape to Margaritaville with North Shore Music Theatre The Beverly theater puts on the musical based on Jimmy Buffett's discography this August. Company of the National Tour, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville. Photo by Matthew Murphey

This August, North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) in Beverly puts on an energetic, upbeat performance of Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville. The 2018 show features the songs of Jimmy Buffett, known for his island escapist pop music like “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

The jukebox musical follows free-spirited bartender and singer Tully, who works at a small hotel on a small Caribbean island and is perfectly content with the laid-back, playboy lifestyle he’s chosen. Rachel, a beautiful, career-minded scientist, is visiting the hotel with her best friend Tammy before Tammy’s wedding. But when Rachel meets Tully, she makes him suddenly not so sure about his easy life at Margaritaville.

The show was written in 2017 by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, and first hit Broadway in 2018. NSMT will play the musical for 16 shows between August 16 and 27, giving showgoers a fun, lighthearted adventure — especially if you’re not heading to the Caribbean yourself this summer.

Tickets are currently on sale, ranging from $68 to $93. Kids 18 and under save 50%, and $25 student rush tickets are available an hour prior to curtain time.

