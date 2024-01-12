Arts Visit an exhibit at The Castle at Park Plaza that commemorates the Holocaust Boston will likely be the exhibition’s only stop on the East Coast. Prisoner uniforms on display as part of "Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away."

A Holocaust exhibition featuring over 700 original artifacts makes its New England debut.

The exhibition, “Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.,” uses artifacts from the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial, Yad Vashem, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and over 20 other international museums to educate visitors about Auschwitz. These artifacts are curated to tell the personal stories of the victims and survivors of the Holocaust.

The exhibition is the first time such a large collection of artifacts from Auschwitz has traveled outside of Poland, Ferreiro said. Boston will likely be the exhibition’s only stop on the East Coast, as it travels to 14 cities for a stay of 6 months in each.

