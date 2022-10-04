Arts Experience a history lesson you won’t forget at ‘Hamilton’ "Hamilton" returns to Boston in January. The Company with Pierre Jean Gonzalez as American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Joan Marcus

You do not want to miss your shot at seeing one of Broadway in Boston’s most anticipated musicals when it takes the stage in 2023. Tickets are now on sale for “Hamilton” — a hip-hop, jazz, and R&B-laced musical inspired by Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography that relives the story of American revolutionary, statesman and American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Historical figures including Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Aaron Burr, and Marquis de Lafayette are all brought to life as the story unfolds in this revolutionary moment in theatre created by American composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda that has earned Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Where history buffs and musical lovers meet, “Hamilton” brings its profound impact on culture, politics, and education to the stage from January to March 2023 at the Citizens Bank Opera House under the direction of Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

Tickets will also be sold directly at the Citizens Bank Opera House Box Office and through Ticketmaster. Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. except for January 18 at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

