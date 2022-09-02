Arts Have the time of your life at Dirty Dancing in Concert Live music and dancing accompany the classic film at the Shubert Theatre. Live dancers in front of a showing of the film "Dirty Dancing." Zdenko Hanout

Event Link http://Dirtydancinginconcert.com Event Ticket Link https://wcpa.insiteticketing.com/wcpa.aspx?MD=1001&PID=13826&MC=2DBCDOTORG&AID=VEN000063800&BID=12&_ga=2.252044109.536816446.1661351050-941378180.1661351046

Don’t pack up those vacation vibes just yet. There’s still time to channel a summer resort dance party for the time of your life. There won’t be a bad seat in the Shubert Theatre (even in the corner) as Dirty Dancing in Concert takes over with the classic film’s first live film-to-concert experience. With the digitally remastered hit film playing on a full-size cinema screen, a live band and singers will perform the film’s iconic songs from the beloved ’80s soundtrack. With the worldwide box-office sensation turning 35, you’ll head back in time to the story set in the summer of 1963, as Baby (Jennifer Grey) and her family vacation at a beautiful Catskills resort where she becomes Intrigued by the staff’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) and wild underbelly of the resort’s staff and guests. Following the film, the band and singers will throw an encore party for everyone to get in on the action with singing and dancing.

