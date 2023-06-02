Arts Hear ‘The Sound of Music’ at North Shore Music Theatre The Beverly theater company puts on the iconic musical for two weeks this summer. The Trapp Family Singers, shown on a US tour in 1946, inspired “The Sound of Music.’’ Lindstrom Literary Management/Associated Press/File

North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly puts on the Broadway classic “The Sound of Music” this summer, playing 16 shows from July 11 through July 23. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s last collaboration, the show hit Broadway in 1959 and was made famous by the 1965 movie starring Julie Andrews.

“The Sound of Music,” based on a true story, follows the von Trapp family, seven children and their father, the captain, in pre-World War II Austria. When a young nun in training, Maria, is sent to be the children’s governess, she captures the heart of the captain and the children — but soon the captain must flee the country rather than join the German military. The show’s score is Tony-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winning, and includes classics like “Do Re Mi,” “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” and “The Sound of Music.”

In real life, the von Trapps fled to the states in the early 1930s and settled in Vermont in the early ‘40s, where they eventually opened the Trapp Family Lodge, now one of the top resorts in the Northeast.

Directed by Kevin P. Hill, the show runs approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes including intermission. Tickets are currently on sale starting at $68, while kids tickets are 50% off, and students can get $25 rush tickets before each show. The performances on July 18 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22 at 2 p.m. include a free forum after the show with the actors and theater management.

