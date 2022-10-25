Arts See Hokusai’s work from a new perspective at the MFA The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, will display over 90 Hokusai woodblock prints, paintings, and illustrated books. South Wind, Clear Sky (Gaifū kaisei), also known as Red Fuji, from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjūrokkei) by Katsushika Hokusai The Museum of Fine Arts Boston

Event Link https://www.mfa.org/exhibition/hokusai-inspiration-and-influence Event Ticket Link https://www.mfa.org/exhibition/hokusai-inspiration-and-influence

Katsushika Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” is one of the most famous and most recognizable paintings of all time, so much so that Apple’s wave emoji is based on it.

Hokusai experimented with a wide range of styles and subjects throughout his career of over 70 years. The MFA will be showing over 90 woodblock prints, paintings, and illustrated books of his during their exhibition. The exhibition is unique in how it focuses in detail on Hokusai’s impact on other artists, during his lifetime and beyond.

Audiences can view works by his daughter, Katsushika Ōi, his contemporaries Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kuniyoshi, the 19th-century French Japonistes, and modern and contemporary artists including Loïs Mailou Jones, Yayoi Kusama, John Cederquist, and Yoshitomo Nara.

Advertisement:

The juxtaposition of his works with others demonstrates his influence through time and space, lending itself well to the title “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence.”

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events