Arts Watch Jennette McCurdy discuss her best-selling memoir, ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ The former Nickelodeon star is sitting down with WBUR Oct. 26. Former actress Jennette McCurdy, author of the memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died," poses for a portrait, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Event Link https://www.wbur.org/events/806426/im-glad-my-mom-died-former-nickelodeon-star-jennette-mccurdy-on-her-new-heartbreaking-and-hilarious-memoir Event Ticket Link https://ci.ovationtix.com/35123/production/1141899?performanceId=11177821

Jennette McCurdy is bringing her best-selling memoir to Boston.

The former Nickelodeon star will join WBUR Here & Now co-host Robin Young to discuss “I’m Glad My Mom Died” in front of a live audience.

The memoir, which topped the New York Times best-seller list for eight straight weeks, chronicles McCurdy’s struggles with childhood fame, an abusive mother, and eating disorders through a sincere and darkly hilarious lens.

McCurdy is known for her work on early 2000s children’s shows iCarly and spinoff Sam and Cat. She officially retired from acting in 2020.

“I’m Glad My Mom Died” marks a shift in reclaiming her career, one that was largely controlled by the adults around her, and cements her as a literary talent to watch. McCurdy recently signed a seven-figure fiction writing deal with Penguin Random House’s Ballantine Books.

Advertisement:

Each ticket for the Oct. 26 event includes admission for one, as well as a signed copy of “I’m Glad My Mom Died” from Brookline Booksmith.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events