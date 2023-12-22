Arts Join a New England tradition at the ‘Moby-Dick’ marathon For the 28th year, the New Bedford Whaling Museum will host its annual read-a-thon of Herman Melville’s famous novel. Readers at a past "Moby-Dick" reading at the New Bedford Whaling Museum. Courtesy of New Bedford Whaling Museum

On the first weekend in January, the New Bedford Whaling Museum hosts its annual “Moby-Dick” marathon and festival. On Saturday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 7, the museum presents a 25-hour read-a-thon of Herman Melville’s 1851 novel about a ship captain seeking revenge against a giant sperm whale.

The weekend kicks off with a ticketed cocktail reception, dinner, and lecture at the museum on Friday evening. The live reading begins on Saturday at noon and runs for 25 hours straight, ending on Sunday at 1 p.m. Folks reading along with or listening to the reading are situated in and around the museum’s half-scale replica of a 19th century whaling ship, and the museum is free and open to the public all weekend.

The weekend’s other activities include “Stump the Scholars,” a game show where readers try to outwit the Melville Scholars, live performances, a sing-along, and chowder from Blount Seafood. For 28 years now, the museum has celebrated this winter tradition that marks the anniversary of Herman Melville’s 1841 departure from the Port of New Bedford and Fairhaven aboard the whaleship Acushnet.

“Melville wrote vividly of New Bedford and the maritime experience therein,” said Amanda McMullen, CEO of the New Bedford Whaling Museum, in a statement. “The city was important to his work and life — his sister lived here and he frequented the downtown and waterfront streets, ultimately drawing inspiration from the area’s varied landmarks and culture. The ‘Moby-Dick’ Marathon is an enduring testament to his legacy and to that era of whaling, and we encourage participants to join us for a weekend of Melville-inspired events as we recount the epic hunt for the white whale.”

