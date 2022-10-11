Arts Join Brickbottom’s annual open studios event Brickbottom Studios

Brickbottom’s 35th annual open studios event allows attendees to experience and discover one of the country’s first and largest artist developed live-work complexes.

A block away is Joy Street Studios, a former printmaking factory converted to more than 65 artist work studios.

Open Studios provides an opportunity to talk with artists in their work spaces and to start or grow an art collection. The works on sale range from sculpture, painting, photography, fiber, 2D, 3D, virtual, and experiential.

Free interactive installations and pop-up performances common areas offer more ways for attendees to engage with art and artists.

This event is free, wheelchair accessible, and bike-friendly. Ittakes place a 10-minute walk from Lechmere T Station (Buses 80, 86 87, 88, or 91 come even closer).

There is ample bike parking on site, and free street parking on Chestnut and Linwood Streets.

