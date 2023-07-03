Arts Laugh with comedian John Oliver at MGM Music Hall The "Last Week Tonight" comedian plays two shows in Boston. John Oliver hosts HBO's "Last Week Tonight," a weekly half-hour late night show.

Event Link https://crossroadspresents.com/pages/more-info-event?eventid=vvG17Z9lC3XAsz&venueid=KovZ917AEJz Event Ticket Link https://www.ticketmaster.com/john-oliver-live/event/01005EB392F85C78?refArtist=K8vZ917GJz0

British comedian John Oliver plays two shows at MGM Music Hall this August 27 and 28. The host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” is known for his political satire and deep dives into news stories with a hilarious bent.

Oliver began his career as a stand-up comedian in the U.K. He first won American acclaim with his stint as the senior British correspondent for Jon Stewart’s “The Daily Show,” earning him three Primetime Emmy Awards. He shot to fame in 2013 as the host of “Last Week Tonight,” a half-hour late night series that’s currently in its tenth season, and he’s won fourteen Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards for his work on the HBO show.

Advertisement:

Oliver is sharp and witty as he discusses tough, serious topics with a heavy dose of humor and satire. “Time” magazine included him in 2015’s “Time 100,” calling him “powerful because he isn’t afraid to tackle important issues thoughtfully, without fear or apology.”

Oliver brings his stand-up set to MGM Music Hall for two shows this August—one on Sunday, August 27 and one on Monday, August 28, both at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events