Meet stars of ‘The Sopranos’ at the Shubert Theatre

What’s it like working on one of television’s greatest mob shows? Hosted by comedian Joey Kola, the 90-minute “In Conversation with The Sopranos” puts the spotlight on cast members Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) as they share stories and memories from the eight years “The Sopranos” was in production, including heart-felt thoughts about beloved late-actor James Gandolfini, who played patriarch Tony Soprano. Fans in attendance will have a chance to ask cast members questions during the Q&A portion of the show. All topics are on the table (except where the bodies are hidden, capeesh?). The actors will even address a few theories on the show’s controversial series finale. Any way you cut it, this evening is sure to be a hit.
