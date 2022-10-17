Arts ‘My Fair Lady’ is coming to Boston The show runs from April 18-30. Madeline Powell takes the stage as Cockney flower woman Eliza Doolittle. Joan Marcus

A night at the theater? Wouldn’t it be loverly.

Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” is coming to the Citizens Bank Opera House in April 2023. Audiences will enjoy classics from the beloved Tony-nominated musical, including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play “Pygmalion” into a 1956 musical adaptation (and, of course, the popular 1964 Audrey Hepburn/Rex Harrison film), “My Fair Lady” tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a pompous linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.”

This touring production is part of the Broadway in Boston’s Lexus 2022/2023 season and will feature Madeline Powell as cheeky Eliza Doolittle, Jonathan Grunert as straight-laced Professor Henry Higgins, John Adkison as Colonel Pickering, Madeline Brennan as Mrs. Pearce, Michael Hegerty as Alfred P. Doolittle, Cameron Loyal as Freddy Eynesford-Hill and Becky Saunders as Mrs. Higgins.

Performance times are Tues., Wed., and Thurs. at 7:30 p.m. (April 19 will be at 7 p.m.); Fri. at 8 p.m.; Sat. at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sun. at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

