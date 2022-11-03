Arts Naughty comes to the Somerville Theatre with ‘The Slutcracker’ The irreverent show turns up the heat for a new take on the beloved Christmas ballet. Dancers in "The Slutcracker" during a previous show. Melis Kooyomjian Kemp

Event Link https://www.theslutcracker.com/ Event Ticket Link https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-slcracker-tickets/artist/1281566

No more nice list for you this year. Trading stockings in for garter belts, consider this your venture to the naughty list side (translation: leave the kids at home). A saucy adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s famed 1890s ballet Christmas tradition, “The Slutcracker” brings classic ballet to the stage at the Somerville Theatre with a big burlesque twist. The show is an unforgettable display of ballet along with unique performers — from hula hoopers to belly dancers, flamenco to pole dancers — donned in risqué costumes with blush-inducing props as they tell the story of grownup Clara exploring the Kingdom of Sexual Sweets. The performances are set to Tchaikovsky’s score as recorded by the Czech Republic’s Brno Philharmonic Orchestra. Every year is different, but each is sexy and covered in glitter.

Advertisement:

The performance runs Dec. 2 — 31. Show times are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays 4 p.m., along with a Wednesday performance on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. and a final performance on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events