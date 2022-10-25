Arts Peruse a public art exhibit along the Boston Harborwalk “Of Many Minds” features 20 sculptures installed along the Boston Harborwalk in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Part of the exhibit at Boston's Charlestown Navy Yard photo by Adrien Sipos

“Of Many Minds,” a public art exhibit created by Michael Alfano, features 20 sculptures installed along the Boston Harborwalk in the Charlestown Navy Yard.

Alfano is a professional sculptor with over 20 years of experience who specializes in creating “fine art bronzes, portraits, and monumental works that are figurative-based, philosophical, and evocative,” according to his website.

These works can be viewed while doing another outdoor activity like walking or biking through Boston, and viewers can also see the Boston skyline simultaneously.

The sculptures are placed starting from the USS Constitution in the Boston National Historical Park, to various sites along the Boston Harborwalk, ending at Mayor Menino Park at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Each of the sculptures has a quote to further the conversation and foster ideas, allowing for the discussion of different views, perspectives, and meanings the audience can draw from them.

There will also be additional events hosted by the Navy Yard Garden and Art in connection to this exhibit for those who want to learn more.

“Of Many Minds” runs until December 2023.

