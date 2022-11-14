Arts Pour and Paint at Dorchester Brewing Co. with artist Rahim Gray Attendees will be able to create pour art — or art without a paintbrush — while enjoying beverages from the taproom. Artist Rahim Gray with his work Rahim Gray via Facebook

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pour-n-paint-fluid-acrylics-tickets-391311853287?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pour-n-paint-fluid-acrylics-tickets-391311853287?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Learn some unique paint pouring techniques, the intricacies of color behavior, and tips and tricks to mixing paint at the Dorchester Brewing Company Taproom.

Attendees will be able to create pour art — or art without a paintbrush — while enjoying beverages from the taproom.

Each painter will get one on one time and individual coaching from artist Rahim Gray during the session.

Tickets are limited and include all tools required, such as a canvas, globes, paint, and more. Two 60- or 90-minute sessions are hosted per evening; check the Eventbrite for dates and times.

This event is 21+.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events