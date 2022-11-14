Pour and Paint at Dorchester Brewing Co. with artist Rahim Gray

Need weekend plans?
Learn some unique paint pouring techniques, the intricacies of color behavior, and tips and tricks to mixing paint at the Dorchester Brewing Company Taproom.
Attendees will be able to create pour art — or art without a paintbrush — while enjoying beverages from the taproom.
Each painter will get one on one time and individual coaching from artist Rahim Gray during the session.
Tickets are limited and include all tools required, such as a canvas, globes, paint, and more. Two 60- or 90-minute sessions are hosted per evening; check the Eventbrite for dates and times.
This event is 21+.
