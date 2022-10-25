Arts The Seaport will once again transform into ‘Snowport’ for the holiday season Enjoy outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration. Photo of The Holiday Market at Snowport in 2021 WS Development by Lindsay Ahern

For the fourth year in a row, Boston’s Seaport will be transform into Snowport, a holiday wonderland with activities, food, and an open-air market.

Snowport will be open from Nov. 11, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023.

“Snowport has quickly become a favorite tradition for so many. As we kick off our 2022 season, complete with the return of the very popular market, we are thrilled to be able to welcome so many incredible small and local businesses to the neighborhood,” Ariel Foxman, general manager of Boston Seaport by WS Development, said in a statement.

Attendees can enjoy outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport, on Dec. 2.

The open-air Holiday Market has doubled the businesses attendees can shop from since 2021, featuring more than 120 small businesses. Most of the participating businesses are local to Boston and the New England area, while 76% of businesses are minority- and/or female-owned.

Art, accessories, jewelry, décor, gourmet treats, and more will be sold at the market, including:

Vintage apparel from The Drift Collective (New)

Original artwork from Fort Point local J. S. Dykes (New)

Bags and accessories made from recycled sails from Oceanum Vela (New)

Artwork and DIY punch needle kits from Homebody DIY (New)

Caribbean food truck Zaz Food Truck (New)

Candles by Mo&Co Home (New)

Irish trinkets from The Irish Spirit (Returning)

Winter Apparel made in Boston by Wears Woody (Returning)

Chocolates made in Truro by Chequessett Chocolate (Returning)

Hot chocolate with chocolate truffles by The Fat Cactus (Returning)

The complete list of vendors participating at The Holiday Market at Snowport is available online.

Other attractions include The Holiday Market at Snowport’s stunning new 10-foot-tall Mistletoe Archway; Present Place, featuring a backdrop of colorful, oversized gifts; the Winter Wish Wall, a 25-foot interactive chalkboard where guests can share their holiday wishes; and Boston Children’s Museum special pop-up exhibit, Dinos in Space.

There are 19 food and beverage options available in a spacious outdoor setting. Attendees can sit in a heated tent, or a new après ski-themed lounge with red Adirondack chairs accompanied with faux fire pits. Yo

Amongst the food offerings will be Bluefin (formerly Hooked) with hearty bisques, chowders, lobster mac n’ cheese, and a new raw bar. Zaz Food Truck will offer Caribbean jerk chicken, hush puppies, and coconut shrimp, and The Frenchman’s Crepes will be serving traditional French crepes in sweet and savory options. Tuscan Kitchen will have four bars showcasing a seasonal cocktail program, a wood-burning oven for Neapolitan pizza, along with menu items such as arancini and meatballs. Other vendor specialties include pierogies, tacos, waffles, porchetta sandwiches, and donuts.

Festive craft cocktails and warm drinks, including mulled wine, are available for attendees who are 21+.

The Holiday Market at Snowport will run seven days a week from Nov. 11, 2022 to Feb. 26, 2023:

3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday

11 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.

During the peak holiday season (Dec. 12 – Dec. 31), the market will extend its hours to 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and Dec. 26.

