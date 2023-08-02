Arts See a show at Citizens Bank Opera House or Emerson Colonial Theatre Nine shows round out the Lexus 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston season. Velma Kelly (played by Logan Floyd) and the cast of “Chicago.” Jeremy Daniel

From scorned lovers to mad cap mysteries, heartbreak to rule-breaking, Broadway In Boston has announced its Lexus 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston season. Celebrating 20 years with Lexus, the season runs October 25, 2023 through August 25, 2024, and includes nine thrilling productions that will wow audiences.

Performances are split between the Citizens Bank Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Oct. 25 – Nov. 12: “Disney’s Frozen,” Citizens Bank Opera House

Nov. 28 – Dec. 3: “Chicago,” Emerson Colonial Theatre

Jan. 16 – Feb. 4, 2024: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Citizens Bank Opera House

Feb. 13 – 18, 2024: “The Book of Mormon,” Citizens Bank Opera House

Mar. 12 – 24, 2024: “Girl from the North Country,” Emerson Colonial Theatre

Apr. 2 – 14, 2024: “Company,” Citizens Bank Opera House

Apr. 30 – May 5, 2024: “Clue,” Emerson Colonial Theatre

June 18 – July 7, 2024: “MJ,” Citizens Bank Opera House

Aug. 13 – 25, 2024: “Les Misérables,” Citizens Bank Opera House

“Disney’s Frozen” and “Chicago” are both on sale now, starting at $40 and $50 respectively, with additional shows and pricing to go on sale soon. Check here for individual dates, showtimes, and ticket information.

