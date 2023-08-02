See a show at Citizens Bank Opera House or Emerson Colonial Theatre

Need weekend plans?
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
From scorned lovers to mad cap mysteries, heartbreak to rule-breaking, Broadway In Boston has announced its Lexus 2023-2024 Broadway In Boston season. Celebrating 20 years with Lexus, the season runs October 25, 2023 through August 25, 2024, and includes nine thrilling productions that will wow audiences.
Performances are split between the Citizens Bank Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre.
Oct. 25 – Nov. 12: “Disney’s Frozen,” Citizens Bank Opera House
Nov. 28 – Dec. 3: “Chicago,” Emerson Colonial Theatre
Jan. 16 – Feb. 4, 2024: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Citizens Bank Opera House
Feb. 13 – 18, 2024: “The Book of Mormon,” Citizens Bank Opera House
Mar. 12 – 24, 2024: “Girl from the North Country,” Emerson Colonial Theatre
Apr. 2 – 14, 2024: “Company,” Citizens Bank Opera House
Apr. 30 – May 5, 2024: “Clue,” Emerson Colonial Theatre
June 18 – July 7, 2024: “MJ,” Citizens Bank Opera House
Aug. 13 – 25, 2024: “Les Misérables,” Citizens Bank Opera House
“Disney’s Frozen” and “Chicago” are both on sale now, starting at $40 and $50 respectively, with additional shows and pricing to go on sale soon. Check here for individual dates, showtimes, and ticket information.
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.