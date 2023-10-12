Arts See beloved characters perform in Disney on Ice’s ‘Magic in the Stars’ It is the most elaborate Disney on Ice show to date. Moana takes her canoe out into the open ocean during a Disney on Ice performance.

When Disney on Ice returns to Boston’s TD Garden, you just know it’ll be magical. The all new Disney On Ice show taking over the arena on Feb. 21-25, 2024, is no exception. “Magic in the Stars” is a Disney100 celebration that includes the most Disney characters in one show — 56 in all — with an all-star cast that includes Mirabel, Woody and Buzz, Tiana, Moana, and more. This all-new production fills the rink with cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, thrilling special effects, and stunning sets with innovative lighting.

You’ll start your magical journey with the North Star and Jiminy Cricket, as he reminds you that the most magical things begin with a wish. Your old pals Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy take it from there, as they enjoy adventures through timeless tales, including Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” making her wish of opening a restaurant come true; Aladdin and his magic lamp from the Cave of Wonders; the wishes and dreams of Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, and Rapunzel; Elsa and Anna from “Frozen 2”; and many more Disney friends. The show also highlights the on-ice debut of strong warrior Raya from “Raya and the Last Dragon” ascending into the air to perform on an aerial acro-pole.

Advertisement:

Showtimes are Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 22-24 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.; and Feb. 25 at noon and 4 p.m. While tickets are open to the public on Oct. 17, Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets now.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events