See 'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' at the Wang Professional ballroom dancers plus special guests Gabby Windey and Vinny Guardagnino to perform on January 11. "Dancing with the Stars" cast members perform on stage.

In celebration of its 31st season, the ABC’s hit show “Dancing with the Stars” takes the stage at theaters around the country this winter, including at the Wang Theater on January 11. Professional dancers from the show, along with special guests Gabby Windey and Vinny Guardagnino, will perform live in Boston.

“Dancing with the Stars,” a reality show in which professional ballroom dancers pair with celebrities and compete against each other, premiered in 2005. After 18 Emmy Award wins and a 30th season with ABC, the show moved to Disney+ for its most recent 31st season this past fall.

Season 31 stars included Gabby Windey from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” Vinny Guardagnino from “Jersey Shore,” social media star and most recent winner Charlie D’Amelio and her mom Heidi D’Amelio, actress Selma Blair, and comedian Wayne Brady.

The live tour will feature dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and “So You Think You Can Dance” winner Alexis Warr for a night of professional never-before-seen ballroom dance routines. Special guests Daniel Durant, Charlie D’Amelio, and Heidi D’Amelio will make appearances. see the full schedule here.

Tickets for the performance are now on sale at Ticketmaster starting at $69. For more information about the tour, visit dwtstour.com.

