See ‘Six’ at the Emerson Colonial Theatre

They may have been cast aside and beheaded but the six wives of Henry VIII are poised to take the microphone to remix 500 years of that royal historical heartbreak. From Tudor Queens to pop icons, “Six” sets the stage for these ladies to tell their stories in song during a modern celebration of girl power. The electrifying new musical phenomenon by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is part of the Lexus 22/23 Broadway In Boston season and features an all female cast and band for an eight-week engagement. The half dozen scorned and sassy exes in the North American tour of the Aragon Company cast include Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. “Six” has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for best original score (music and lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for best musical.

