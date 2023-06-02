Arts Shakespeare on the Common returns this summer, showing Macbeth for three weeks in midsummer See the Scottish play for free on Boston Common. An aerial shot of a Shakespeare on the Common performance.

For the 27th season, the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) will perform a free, outdoor Shakespeare play on the Common this summer. The company puts on the “Tragedy of Macbeth” for a total of 17 shows between July 19 and August 6.

Directed by Steven Maler, the show takes place at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common, a spot that’s handicapped-accessible and easily reachable by public transit. “Macbeth” follows a medieval Scottish general, who, after receiving a prophecy from three witches that he’ll one day become the king of Scotland, goes on a murderous spree to take the throne for himself, encouraged by his wife, Lady Macbeth. The show demonstrates the potentially disastrous consequences of political power and is one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays. All performances this year will be open-captioned.

Shakespeare on the Common first began in 1996 with a free outdoor performance by the CSC of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Copley Square. Following the success of that show, the CSC presented “Romeo & Juliet” on the Common the following summer, sparking what’s now an annual Boston summer tradition. Shakespeare on the Common now sees over 50,000 guests annually.

All Shakespeare on the Common performances are free and open to the public, with no advance registration required. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs, but chairs can also be rented onsite for $10. Attendees are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks to the show.

CSC has also partnered with Boston Chops for their Dinner-and-a-Show package — for a donation of $200, guests receive an elegant prix-fixe dinner at Chops followed by seating in the show’s Friends Section.

For more information, visit commshakes.org/production/macbeth.

