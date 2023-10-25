Arts Showcase Cinemas brings opera performances from The Met to Massachusetts theaters Performances are broadcast live from The Met to local theaters through May 2024. Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham is one of several local theaters showing live performances from The Met through May 2024. Handout

Event Link https://www.showcasecinemas.com/programs/metropolitan-opera Event Ticket Link https://www.showcasecinemas.com/programs/metropolitan-opera

Beginning on World Opera Day (Oct. 25) and running through May 2024, New York City’s famed Metropolitan Opera is coming to the big screen thanks to Showcase Cinema’s “The Met: Live in HD.”

During the 10-show series, performances are transmitted live from the world famous opera house into several Showcase Cinemas throughout Massachusetts. Several performances also offer encore recorded live events presented without any editing. Tickets are below what live theater costs (between $22 and $29), but the performances promise to be priceless.

Kicking-off the 2023-2024 season is Jake Heggie’s compelling “Dead Man Walking.” Based on Sister Helen Prejean’s memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer, this story receives its highly anticipated Met premiere in a new production by Ivo van Hove, starring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The encore of the live performance from Oct. 21 will be played on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. at the following local theaters:

Advertisement:

• Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham

• Blackstone Valley 14 Cinema de Lux in Millbury

• Showcase Cinema de Lux Lowell in Lowell

• Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place in Foxborough

The remainder of the schedule for “The Met: Live in HD” series:

Nov. 18 and 29 (encore)

“X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X” — This jazz-inflected opera by Anthony Davis has staging by Tony-nominated director Robert O’Hara, which spotlights Malcolm—performed by baritone Will Liverman—and his story. Kazem Abdullah conducts.

Dec. 2 (encore only)

“The Metropolitan Opera: The Magic Flute” — This whimsical production by Julie Taymor features a winning ensemble that includes tenor Matthew Polenzani, baritone Nathan Gunn, and bass René Pape.

Dec. 9 and 13 (encore)

“Florencia en el Amazonas” — Conducted by Nézet-Séguin and sung in Spanish and inspired by the magical realism of Gabriel García Márquez, Mexican composer Daniel Catán’s opera is making its Met premiere along with rising soprano Ailyn Pérez.

Jan. 6 and 10, 2024 (encore)

“Nabucco” — Daniele Callegari conducts this production about the fall of ancient Jerusalem at the hands of Nebuchadnezzar. The performance features baritone George Gagnidze in the title role and soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska as his vengeful daughter Abigaille.

Advertisement:

Jan. 27 and 31, 2024 (encore)

“Carmen” — One of opera’s most popular works, this reimagination of a classic by Director Carrie Cracknell offers new staging that modernizes a Bizet’s tale of deadly passion. The irresistible title role belongs to mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina, alongside tenor Piotr Beczała as her lover Don José. Daniele Rustioni conducts.

Mar. 9 and 13, 2024 (encore)

“La Forza del Destino” — Making her role debut as the noble Leonora, renowned soprano Lise Davidsen takes center stage for the first re-imagining of Verdi’s tragedy in nearly three decades. The grand tale of ill-fated love, deadly vendettas, and family strife is conducted by Nézet-Séguin.

Mar. 23 and 27, 2024 (encore)

“Roméo et Juliette” – Gounod’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s timeless tale returns to the Met in Tony Award–winning director Bartlett Sher’s lavish staging. Nézet-Séguin conducts the production with soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim headlining as the infamous star-crossed lovers.

Apr. 20 and 24, 2024 (encore)

“La Rondine” — Nicolas Joël’s Art Deco–inspired staging sets the scene for Puccini’s bittersweet romance, with Speranza Scappucci conducting. Soprano Angel Blue stars as the sophisticated courtesan Magda, opposite tenor Jonathan Tetelman in his company debut as Ruggero.

Advertisement:

May 11 and 15, 2024 (encore)

“Madama Butterfly” — Extraordinary soprano Asmik Grigorian tackles the demanding role of Cio-Cio-San, the loyal geisha at the heart of Puccini’s devastating tragedy. Tenor Jonathan Tetelman stars as the callous American naval officer Pinkerton, whose betrayal destroys her.

Theaters and show times vary, so check here for updates.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events