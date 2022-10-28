Arts Step into a winter wonderland at ‘The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle’ Another immersive show comes to Lighthouse ArtSpace, this time retelling "The Nutcracker," a classic holiday tale. Visitors step into the world of the nutcracker at "Immersive Nutcracker." Photo by Patrick Hodgson

Event Link https://www.immersive-nutcracker.com/boston/ Event Ticket Link https://www.immersive-nutcracker.com/boston/buy-tickets/#/?month=2022-11

Lighthouse Immersive will bring a different “Nutcracker” experience to Boston this holiday season with “The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle.” From Nov. 19 through Dec. 31, the show at Lighthouse ArtSpace will tell the whimsical story of a young girl’s adventure with her nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve.

This production comes from the same organizers as “Immersive Frida,” “Immersive Klimt,” and “Immersive Monet & the Impressionists.” The show features over 500,000 cubic feet of floor-to-ceiling projections of animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers, starring Denis Rodkin and Eleonora Sevenard and set to Tchikovsky’s iconic score. The exhibit tells the story of the nutcracker, based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s 1816 fairy tale, from beginning to end in a digestible, 30-minute format.

“This production does not replace [‘Nutcracker’ ballets, films, and books], but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story’s ballet roots,” said producer Svetlana Dvoretsky in a statement.

“The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle” premiered in Toronto last winter, and this year visits Boston and other major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Antonio.

Tickets are currently on sale starting at $30. Family packs for bundles of four or more tickets get 10 percent off. For more information, visit immersive-nutcracker.com/boston/.

