Take part in the 38th annual Boston Film Festival

Jack London's Martin Eden, winner of Boston Film Festival's Best Film and Best Director in 2021.

The annual Boston Film Festival returns this autumn with a program of feature, documentary, short, and animated films.

The festival celebrates the film hub that Boston has become in recent years, and presents awards for submissions like Best Film, Best Performance, and Best Documentary, along with a Lifetime Achievement award. Guests also enjoy host Q&A’s with the director and talent following each screening.

This year’s Boston Film Fest opens with a screening of “Don’t Worry Darling” on Sept. 22 at the Landmark Center in Fenway. Other screenings throughout the festival include the world premiere of comedy “Bromates” on Sept. 23 at the Wilbur Theater and the U.S. premiere of “The Power of Activism” on Sept. 24 at the Boston Public Library. Find the full schedule of in-person and online screenings here.

With award-winning blockbusters like “Don’t Look Up” and “CODA” filming in the state in recent years, Massachusetts is set to see even more movies filmed here in 2022 and the movie boom in the Bay State could continue after the state’s film tax credit was made permanent by lawmakers last summer. Most recently, a Sony-Marvel movie called “Madame Web” filming this summer has released a casting call for extras.

The Boston Film Festival’s sponsors include Warner Brothers, Omni Hotels, A&E, Boston Public Library, and MIT. Follow along on Twitter or Facebook for more details as the festival approaches.

