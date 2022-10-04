Arts ‘The Nutcracker’ returns for another holiday season Watch the Boston Ballet perform the beloved story of Clara, her prince, and a dream-like wonderland. Lia Cirio and Patrick Yocum in Mikko Nissinen's "The Nutcracker." Liza Voll

Event Link https://www.bostonballet.org/performance/the-nutcracker/ Event Ticket Link https://cart.bostonballet.org/overview/38615?queueittoken=e_bbdefaultfy23~q_792a87e7-c532-4a81-8308-bdc0d6cb9868~ts_1664810034~ce_true~rt_safetynet~h_0e3b92d29b7f1e934f34492128d092956e23e11bad6394a1ddbc9025a726f282

Whether you’re seeing it for the first time or the 15th, it’s always a seasonal joy to watch the wondrous journey of Clara in “The Nutcracker.” Very rarely does a young lady get a Christmas present that transports her into a dreamy world of toy soldiers, come-to-life candies, fighting mice, dancing snowflakes, fairies, and sugar plums. Artistic Director of Boston Ballet Mikko Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker” returns to the stage, for another holiday season November 25 through New Year’s Eve. Tchaikovsky’s renowned score, performed by the beloved Boston Ballet Orchestra, takes you through an extraordinary Christmas Eve when a gifted nutcracker magically transforms into a handsome prince who leads the young girl through an enchanted forest and on to a lavish Kingdom of Sweets. There are 41 performances this season, and regardless of when you indulge in its yuletide cheer, the Boston Ballet promises a show sure to become your new favorite Christmas tradition (if it isn’t already). You could say you’re clearly on pointe with the true holiday experience.

Advertisement:

Check here for performance dates and times.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events