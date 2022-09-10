Arts This event has passed. Check out other things to do instead. The streets are closing for Dance Happens Here 2022 A production at Central Square Theatre. Nile Scott Studios

Selected streets in Central Square will be closed to traffic from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. as music, movement, food, culture, and business all come together in celebration.

This free afternoon will include dance lessons by Dance Complex Teaching Artists in styles ranging from Samba to Swing, flash performances by area dance troupes, music from a rooftop DJ, and food trucks for those who work up an appetite.

The Dance Complex in collaboration with Central Square Theater, the oldest female-led theater organization in Greater Boston, will launch a new project called Community/RITUALS.

This two year project is focused on the expression of Carribean (Haitan/Latiné) cultural rituals through combining music, dance, and theatrical storytelling.

Central Square Theater will be hosting Story Gathering alongside Dance Happens Here: 2022 The local Haitian and Latiné communities are welcomed and encouraged to share their stories through “listening booths” inspired by StoryCorps, large scale boards for written and visual storytelling as well as other opportunities for engagement.

Mass. Ave between Pearl and Brookline Streets will close to traffic at 5 p.m. as the party expands to The Dance Complex’s front door. The public will be“dancing in the street,” along with live performances by movement companies and percussion groups as Dance Happens Here: 2022 builds to a crescendo.

As sunset arrives in Central Square, the façade of 536 Mass. Ave will be illuminated by a window installation created with MASARY of large scale photographs depicting stories of intergenerational/cross cultural dance.

