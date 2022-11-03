The ‘Urban Nutcracker’ puts a Boston-centric spin on a classic

Need weekend plans?
Anthony Williams’ “Urban Nutcracker,” the modern Boston-centric holiday classic, will return to the Shubert Theatre for the 2022 holiday season. With a reputation of representing multi-cultural Boston’s vibrant inclusiveness and celebration, this classic dance theatrical will showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky. Anchored by classical ballet thanks to the City of Boston Ballet, it’s where urban tap, hip hop, swing, flamenco, step, and jazz come together to form something special from within the enchanted world of Clarice and her friends.
Performances are Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.
