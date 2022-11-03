Arts The ‘Urban Nutcracker’ puts a Boston-centric spin on a classic The original holiday performance is returning with its multi-cultural dance magic. Performers tell the story of Clarice and her friends during the "Urban Nutcracker." Metlicka Photography

Event Link https://urbannutcracker.com/ Event Ticket Link https://wcpa.insiteticketing.com/wcpa.aspx?MD=1001&PID=13860&MC=UABCDOTORG&AID=VEN000063800&BID=12&_ga=2.51203439.73053375.1666100449-1496380375.1665589001

Anthony Williams’ “Urban Nutcracker,” the modern Boston-centric holiday classic, will return to the Shubert Theatre for the 2022 holiday season. With a reputation of representing multi-cultural Boston’s vibrant inclusiveness and celebration, this classic dance theatrical will showcase winter scenes set in present-day downtown Boston, blending the rhythms of Duke Ellington with the classical music of Tchaikovsky. Anchored by classical ballet thanks to the City of Boston Ballet, it’s where urban tap, hip hop, swing, flamenco, step, and jazz come together to form something special from within the enchanted world of Clarice and her friends.

Performances are Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events