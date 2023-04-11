Arts These Mass. museums and experiences are free during April school break The free activities span from Boston to the Berkshires. The Boston Common carousel sits next to Frog Pond in the Common. Ryan Breslin / Boston.com

April school break is fast approaching, which for many Massachusetts schools is from April 17-21, and parents can save money by taking advantage of Highland Street Foundation’s Spring Week.

“From Boston to the Berkshires, Spring Week represents the geographical diversity of our arts & culture community, and we hope there is an activity for everyone,” according to the Highland Street Foundation.

Here is the schedule of free events, courtesy of Highland Street Foundation, taking place that week.

Monday, April 17:

Concord Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18:

Boston Common Frog Pond Carousel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rose Kennedy Greenway Carousel from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Berkshire Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19:

Worcester Historical Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

USS Constitution Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spellman Museum from noon to 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 20:

Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fitchburg Art Museum from noon to 4 p.m.

Harvard Art Museums from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, April 21:

Mass Audubon Boston Nature Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (advanced registration required)

Wenham Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Edward Gorey House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

