Arts View nature-inspired works by Tammy Nguyen at the ICA Nguyen highlights the relationship between humans and nature with a series of lush paintings and drawings. Tammy Nguyen, Ralph Waldo Emerson (detail), 2023. Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, and London. © Tammy Nguyen

For the Institute of Contemporary Art, Connecticut-based artist Tammy Nguyen has created a new body of paintings and drawings, inspired by East Asian landscapes, on view in a new exhibit opening August 24 and running through January 28.

Multidisciplinary artist Nguyen uses painting, works on paper, artist books, and publications to weave together exhibits with environmental, geopolitical, and spiritual themes. In her new ICA exhibit, her first solo museum exhibition in the U.S., she creates gilded paintings of lush East Asian landscapes that, along with works on paper and artist books, highlight the relationship between humans and the wilderness. She drew inspiration from Ralph Waldo Emerson’s influential book “Nature,” written in Concord in 1836, showcasing the timelessness of his work and relating it to land reform programs during the Vietnam War.

Other exhibits on view currently at the ICA include Simone Leigh until Sept. 4, Taylor Davis Selects: Invisible Ground of Sympathy until January 7, and Guadalupe Maravilla: Mariposa Relámpago until Sept. 4 at the Watershed. Visiting the ICA is free every Thursday night from 5 to 9 p.m. — note that free tickets become available at 10 a.m. on Thursday mornings.

