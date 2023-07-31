Arts Visit 31 Massachusetts museums and cultural activities for free throughout August Families can visit the zoo, farms, museums, and more. Freedom Trail Foundation visitors at a past Highland Street sponsored free day.

The Highland Street Foundation is offering free admission to different museums and educational organizations across the state during the month of August. Dubbed “August Adventures,” the initiative means folks can explore 31 different organizations for free — one on every day of the month.

Highlights of this year’s August Adventures include free admission to the PEM on Monday, Aug. 7; Castle Hill in Ipswich on Tuesday, Aug. 8; the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Wednesday, Aug. 23; BSO’s Tanglewood on Saturday, Aug. 26; and the Patriots Hall of Fame on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Founded by the McGrath family in 1989, the Highland Street Foundation is a private family foundation that addresses the needs of children and families in Massachusetts, providing education, housing, health care, environmental, and artistic opportunities.

Some organizations are requiring advanced registration, so it’s a good idea to check the venue’s website before you go.

This year’s full August Adventures schedule:

Aug. 1: Children’s Museum of Greater Fall River

Aug. 2: New Bedford Whaling Museum

Aug. 3: Rose Kennedy Greenway Carousel

Aug. 4: Lynn Museum

Aug. 5: Falmouth Museums on the Green

Aug. 6: Battleship Cove

Aug. 7: Peabody Essex Museum

Aug. 8: Castle Hill on the Crane Estate

Aug. 9: Historic Deerfield

Aug. 10: Willard House & Clock Museum

Aug. 11: The Innovation Trail – 10 AM Tour [Full to capacity]

The Innovation Trail – 2 PM Tour [Full to capacity]

Aug. 12: Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm

Aug. 13: Otis House

Aug. 14: Easton Children’s Museum

Aug. 15: Larz Anderson Auto Museum

Aug. 16: Fruitlands Museum

Aug. 17: Children’s Museum at Holyoke

Aug. 18: Jacobs Pillow

Peformance Registration

Aug. 19: Samuel Slater Experience

Aug. 20: Amelia Park Children’s Museum

Aug. 21: Berkshire Museum

Aug. 22: Revolutionary Spaces

Aug. 23: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Chatham

Aug. 24: Buttonwood Park Zoo

Aug. 25: Cape Cod Museum of Art

Aug. 26: BSO Tanglewood

Aug. 27: Spellman Stamp Museum

Aug. 28: The Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center

Aug. 29: Freedom Trail Foundation (Promo Code: August Adventures)

Aug. 30: Old Manse

Aug. 31: Patriots Hall of Fame

