Visit 31 Massachusetts museums and cultural activities for free throughout August

The Highland Street Foundation is offering free admission to different museums and educational organizations across the state during the month of August. Dubbed “August Adventures,” the initiative means folks can explore 31 different organizations for free — one on every day of the month.
Highlights of this year’s August Adventures include free admission to the PEM on Monday, Aug. 7; Castle Hill in Ipswich on Tuesday, Aug. 8; the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Wednesday, Aug. 23; BSO’s Tanglewood on Saturday, Aug. 26; and the Patriots Hall of Fame on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Founded by the McGrath family in 1989, the Highland Street Foundation is a private family foundation that addresses the needs of children and families in Massachusetts, providing education, housing, health care, environmental, and artistic opportunities.
Some organizations are requiring advanced registration, so it’s a good idea to check the venue’s website before you go.
This year’s full August Adventures schedule:
Aug. 1: Children’s Museum of Greater Fall River
Aug. 2: New Bedford Whaling Museum
Aug. 3: Rose Kennedy Greenway Carousel
Aug. 4: Lynn Museum
Aug. 5: Falmouth Museums on the Green
Aug. 6: Battleship Cove
Aug. 7: Peabody Essex Museum
Aug. 8: Castle Hill on the Crane Estate
Aug. 9: Historic Deerfield
Aug. 10: Willard House & Clock Museum
Aug. 11: The Innovation Trail – 10 AM Tour [Full to capacity]
The Innovation Trail – 2 PM Tour [Full to capacity]
Aug. 12: Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm
Aug. 13: Otis House
Aug. 14: Easton Children’s Museum
Aug. 15: Larz Anderson Auto Museum
Aug. 16: Fruitlands Museum
Aug. 17: Children’s Museum at Holyoke
Aug. 18: Jacobs Pillow
Peformance Registration
Aug. 19: Samuel Slater Experience
Aug. 20: Amelia Park Children’s Museum
Aug. 21: Berkshire Museum
Aug. 22: Revolutionary Spaces
Aug. 23: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Chatham
Aug. 24: Buttonwood Park Zoo
Aug. 25: Cape Cod Museum of Art
Aug. 26: BSO Tanglewood
Aug. 27: Spellman Stamp Museum
Aug. 28: The Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center
Aug. 29: Freedom Trail Foundation (Promo Code: August Adventures)
Aug. 30: Old Manse
Aug. 31: Patriots Hall of Fame
