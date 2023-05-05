Arts Visit Discovery Museum for free on select Friday nights The Acton children’s museum is offering free admission on the first Friday of the month between October and June. Discovery Museum's Discovery Woods includes an accessible nature playscape. Photo courtesy of the Discovery Museum

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Discovery Museum will offer free museum admission on the first Friday of each month between October and June from 4:30 to 8 p.m. First opened in 1982, the Acton children’s museum aims to support learning via hands-on activities focusing on science, nature, and play. Advance reservations are required, and can be made on the museum’s website up to 10 days in advance.

The museum focuses on children’s healthy development, emphasizing play and the joy of learning. Exhibits include the Water Gallery, the Sound Gallery, the Illusions Wall, the Light & Color Gallery, and “The Diner,” immersing children in science, math, and art-focused playtime.

Discovery Museum opened in October 1982 in an old Victorian house in Acton, providing immersive learning for children. Five years later, a second building with more STEM exhibits opened. In 2016, Discovery Woods, a nature playscape and treehouse, was added, and by 2018, the museum was fully renovated to meet Universal Design accessibility guidelines.

In celebration of its anniversary this year, the museum is also offering $2.50 admission for the month of October during its “Pay and Play Like It’s 1982” initiative. The museum continues to offer free admission for active duty military families, teachers, and children under age 1. Regular admission is $15.50 for adults and children ages 1 and over. Regular hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

