Watch ArtsEmerson’s production of Frankenstein

Using more than 500 handmade puppets, old school projectors, as well as live actors and cinematic elements, Emmy-award winning troupe Manual Cinema returns to ArtsEmerson to share its explosive, layered interpretation of the classic horror novel, Frankenstein.

This production merges love, loss, and creation merge in unexpected ways for a version of the classic Gothic tale, Frankenstein.

The animation, puppetry, live music, and a gothic twist electrifies Mary Shelley’s classic novel for a new generation.

