Arts Watch free improv at the Improv Asylum in Boston The laughs are free this summer if you know when to go. Catch some comedy at the Improv Asylum in the North End. Aram Boghosian / The Boston Globe

The performers at Improv Asylum are often unpredictable, but here’s one thing we can predict: Guests will enjoy free admission to shows for a limited number of Wednesdays this summer.

The team announced it will host free Wednesday shows between July 19 and August 30. Free show times vary, and information on tickets and availability can be found on improvasylum.com.

Improv Asylum, where folks never see the same show twice, has been entertaining Boston crowds for more than 20 years. The Main Stage Cast performs on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night; the NXT cast performs on Wednesday and Sunday; and there is an adult show at midnight on Saturdays called Raunch. On Saturday afternoons, kids enjoy a family-friendly show called The Made-Up Matinee.

