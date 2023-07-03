Arts Werq the World with RuPaul’s Drag Race at MGM The world's largest drag show stops in Boston this August. RuPaul's Drag Race alums performing in this summer's Werq the World.

The queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race are back in Boston this August for a one-night-only show at MGM Music Hall called “Werq the World.” Everything is not as it seems as RuPaul TV show alums and select finalists from season 15 are all trapped in the Netwerq, putting on the world’s largest drag production.

While the lineup changes for each show of the tour, participating queens include fan favorites like Jorgeous, Asia O’Hara, Kandy Muse, Plastique, Jaida Essence Hall, Aquaria, Laganja Estranj, and Ginger Minj. The queens will transport viewers to different iconic time periods before reuniting back in 2023, for a night of show stopping lip syncing, dancing, costumes, humor, and scandal.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, since it aired 14 years ago, has brought drag into the cultural spotlight. The reality show, spanning 15 seasons and multiple spinoffs, sees a group of talented drag queens compete in challenges to win the ultimate title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

