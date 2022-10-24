Arts Learn how to wire sculpt with a Boston-based expert All you need to join Massachusetts-based artist Ryan Kelly to create wire trees is a fist-sized rock. Ryan Kelley at work Ryan Kelley via his website

All you need to join Massachusetts-based artist Ryan Kelly to create wire trees is a fist-sized rock.

According to Morton Contemporary Art, Kelley’s inspiration stems from appreciating the trees of Byfield, Mass. where he grew up. He now specializes in creating intricate, small scale sculptures of trees from wound metal wire.

Tickets include all tools and materials except a rock, which attendees are required to bring. A beer is also included.

This event is 21+.

