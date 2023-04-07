A free New England beer festival fills Boston Public Market

Need weekend plans?
Since its inception, the Boston Public Market has strived to showcase New England-made products at Haymarket. Last year, it added fresh craft beer and spirits to the experience with the opening of The Pine Bar — and this spring, it’s a celebration.
The inaugural Drink New England festival is happening on Sunday, April 23, featuring more than 20 local breweries and special taps at The Pine Bar. Brewery representatives will gather from all over the region to pour samples of their beverages and talk with attendees. The event is free to attend, with plenty of pay-per-pour options — and full access to the award-winning BPM’s vibrant vendors selling all manner of prepared food, provisions, and produce.
Live music by Fuller & Friends, contests with prizes, and more fun is in store for the one-day-only Drink New England craft beer fest at the BPM.
Check out the lineup of participating breweries, which is subject to change (and growth).
