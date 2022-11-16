Beer Attend a tree-lighting party at the Sam Adams Taproom Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room Samuel Adams

Pregame the Faneuil Hall Marketplace Tree Lighting at the Sam Adams Taproom.

The festive evening is the perfect opportunity to try the Mezcal Mole Stout Hot Chocolate. The taproom will also light up their Keg Tree and debut what’s sure to become a holiday tradition: the Sleigh The Holiday Flight.

Attendees can warm up with inside before seeing Santa outside. The tree lighting outside in the square takes place at 6 p.m.

