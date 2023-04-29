Beer Beer writer Josh Bernstein brings “The Complete Beer Course” to Greater Boston Jack's Abby hosts an industry discussion (and tasting!) to celebrate the release of the completely revised book. "The Complete Beer Course" has been completely revised and updated. Photo provided

Attention: Lager lovers, hop-heads, and the beer-curious. One of the country’s top beverage writers, Joshua M. Bernstein, has completely revised, updated, and repackaged the second edition of his influential book, The Complete Beer Course.

To celebrate the book’s release in early June, the Brooklyn-based author is headed to Jack’s Abby Beer Hall for a lively discussion with industry pros — and, of course, to sample some awesome craft beer.

While the panel participants are TBA (stay tuned!), beer fans can expect a lineup of experts in conversation with Bernstein. Featuring varied perspectives on the craft beer industry, the fun and informative discussion — slated to run from 6:15-7:30 p.m. — will look at the evolution of beer since The Complete Beer Course was first published in 2013.

Before and after the talk, you’ll get a chance to mingle with beer industry professionals and sample the newest beers from Jack’s Abby’s pilot program. Tickets include a signed copy of the book, your first pour of beer, and light apps.

The knowledge you’re sure to glean from the bottom of your glass? Priceless.

Brooklyn-based beer writer Joshua M. Bernstein.

