Go on a German flight during this Oktoberfest party Dorchester Brewing Co. launches four traditional brews with a weekend-long party. Join fellow Oktoberfest revelers at Dorchester Brewing Company to try house-brewed German-style beers. Provided

A liter is slightly more than two pints, so it’s a good amount of beer to drink — you’ll want to make sure you’ve picked your favorite sip when it comes time to choose a brew for Oktoberfest.

So get yourself a flight to Germany’s traditional styles of beer without leaving Boston: Dorchester Brewing Co. releases four German-style beers the weekend of Sept. 17, in honor of Oktoberfest. You can order a flight of them all as five-ounce samples before filling your mug.

Tapping Friday night, try the classic Festbier, the warmly fruity Hefeweizen, crisp Kolsch, or malty Altbier. A beer-braised bratwurst special from in-house kitchen M&M BBQ will be available all weekend. The schedule of other festivities is being finalized: Stay tuned for timing of events like a Saturday-afternoon stein-hoisting competition, live German music, a special set by DJ Matt Roza, and more. Festive attire is encouraged and there will be a costume contest.

A DBCo.-brand liter mug will be available for purchase throughout the weekend. Along with the four special releases, DBCo.’s diverse beverage lineup will be on display, including cider, wine, and German beer slushies.

