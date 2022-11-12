Beer Keep it local and festive every weekend in Roslindale The Substation hosts holiday markets every Friday and Saturday until Christmas. The Substation in Roslindale will host holiday markets every Friday and Saturday through December 23. Photo courtesy of The Substation

Event Link https://thesubstation.space/popups

Don’t have a clue about what to get for everybody on your holiday shopping list? Relax, grab yourself a beer and maybe a breakfast sandwich, and browse the collection of local gift ideas at the Roslindale Substation.

Every Friday and Saturday from November 11 through December 23, the community gathering place in Roslindale Village will host a rotating lineup of local vendors, along with food pop-ups and beers from current resident brewery Jack’s Abby.

Community-owned bookstore Rozzie Bound sets up shop in the Substation every Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Other holiday market pop-ups on the calendar so far will bring in local art, bottled cocktail mixers, and more. Breakfast Ninjas will be in the house each weekend through November 19, and Bullfinch Coffee is on for a free tasting beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Stay tuned for December vendor announcements.

Advertisement:

The Beer Hall at the Substation is open Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays noon-10 p.m.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events