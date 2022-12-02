Keep it local and festive every weekend in Roslindale

Need weekend plans?
Don’t have a clue about what to get for everybody on your holiday shopping list? Relax, grab yourself a beer and maybe a breakfast sandwich, and browse the collection of local gift ideas at the Roslindale Substation.
Every Friday and Saturday from November 11 through December 23, the community gathering place in Roslindale Village will host a rotating lineup of local vendors, along with food pop-ups and beers from current resident brewery Jack’s Abby.
Community-owned bookstore Rozzie Bound sets up shop in the Substation every Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Other holiday market pop-ups on the calendar so far will bring in local art, bottled cocktail mixers, and more. Breakfast Ninjas will be in the house each weekend through November 19, and Bullfinch Coffee is on for a free tasting beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Stay tuned for December vendor announcements.
The Beer Hall at the Substation is open Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays noon-10 p.m.
