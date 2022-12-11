Beer Join Night Shift Brewing for some relaxing yoga Taproom Yoga brings relaxation to breweries. A Night Shift WhirlPool being canned in the brewer's Everett production facility.

Night Shift Brewery and Taproom Yoga are partnering to hold yoga classes every Sunday.

Taproom Yoga aims to “bring yoga and craft beer to as many of those that want to enjoy the zen and sweat of the practice and socializing over great beer,” according to their website.

This hour-long session includes one free beer or non-alcoholic beverage. The non-alcoholic options include Spindrift seltzers, non-alcoholic beer, and Night Shift Brewing Cold Brew.

Attendees should note that yoga mats are not provided.

