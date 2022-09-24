Beer Say ‘cheers’ at Craft Beer for a Cause An image of the Charles River Museum contributed by a visitor. This event aims to raise funds for the museum. Philip Nardozzi

For years, the Charles River Museum has had the pleasure of playing host to Craft Beer For a Cause, an evening of featuring samplings of great brews and sharing of good cheer in support of the Waltham Boys & Girls Club.

This event is now a benefit for the Charles River Museum. Craft Beer for a Cause is the Autumn twin to the long-running spring fundraiser, the Waltham Food, Wine, & Craft Beer Festival.

This event is 21+ and a valid ID is required for admission.

Featured brewers include:

Local Champion brands of AB/InBev

Exhibit A

Jack’s Abby

Lookout Farm Brewing & Cider

Lord Hobo

Mighty Squirrel

There will be food from The Tack Room and Sweet Basil on Moody, and music from The Gravel Project.

