Say ‘cheers’ at Craft Beer for a Cause
For years, the Charles River Museum has had the pleasure of playing host to Craft Beer For a Cause, an evening of featuring samplings of great brews and sharing of good cheer in support of the Waltham Boys & Girls Club.
This event is now a benefit for the Charles River Museum. Craft Beer for a Cause is the Autumn twin to the long-running spring fundraiser, the Waltham Food, Wine, & Craft Beer Festival.
This event is 21+ and a valid ID is required for admission.
Featured brewers include:
- Local Champion brands of AB/InBev
- Exhibit A
- Jack’s Abby
- Lookout Farm Brewing & Cider
- Lord Hobo
- Mighty Squirrel
There will be food from The Tack Room and Sweet Basil on Moody, and music from The Gravel Project.
