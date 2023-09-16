The Veil, Foam, and more acclaimed brewers pop up at the A4 Beer Garden in Cambridge

Need weekend plans?
Sure, there are benefits to traveling around to visit new breweries (see: the mountains, the Seacoast, etc.). But there’s really no need to leave the our metropolis to taste some of the coolest beers on the Eastern Seaboard. Just check out this season’s schedule at the A4 Beer Garden at Tech Square.
The outdoor series from Area Four brings Bissell Brothers, Foam, Tilted Barn, The Veil, and more acclaimed breweries to Cambridge select Saturdays and Sundays this summer and fall:
The Tech Square Beer Garden takes over the grassy courtyard adjacent to Area Four, with lawn games and live music. Each brewery will send a representative along with a selection of craft beer on draft and in cans for enjoying on-site. Match must-try beers with the restaurant’s signature wood-fired pizza, garlic knots, and more.
Family-friendly and also welcoming to dogs, the Tech Square Beer Garden will cancel in the event of rain. Watch Area Four’s Instagram for updates.
