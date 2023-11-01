Books 10 book events in Greater Boston to attend this November A free book fair, a literary "death match," and more. Trident Booksellers and Cafe. Lane Turner/Globe Staf

It may be the season to hunker down with a good book, but Boston’s active literary season will give you plenty of reasons to visit your local book shop or library for in-person events.

Looking for something for the kids? Check out our guide to kid-friendly book events in Greater Boston.

We’ve put together a list of 10 literary events you won’t want to miss in November. The list includes an art book fair, author talks with celebrity chefs, book signings, and more.

Two-time Olympic Games gold medalist Caster Semenya joins Harvard Book Store to discuss her new memoir, “The Race to Be Myself.” The book follows Semenya’s career in the spotlight after her 2009 Berlin World Championships win was called into question because of speculation about her body and gender. Semenya will be joined in conversation by Kim McLarin, author and professor at Emerson College. Tickets to this event can be bought with or without the book included. Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.; 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; $15 or $38

Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, and author of “Unmasking AI,” will discuss her new book at the MIT Museum with Harvard University professor Sarah Elizabeth Lewis. Buolamwini’s work is dedicated to preventing AI harm and taking an intersectional look at tech and research. Tickets to this event are included with museum admission. Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.; 314 Main St., Cambridge; Prices vary

Providence-based writer Vanessa Lillie’s new novel is about a Cherokee archeologist for the Bureau of Indian Affairs who travels from Rhode Island to Oklahoma to investigate the disappearance of two women — one of whom is her sister. Lillie will discuss her new book with Adrienne Keene, a Cherokee writer and author of “Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present.” Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.; 279 Harvard St., Brookline; Free

For lovers of written word and visual art, this free book fair is the perfect event. Boston Center for the Arts and Bodega have partnered for the fifth annual Boston Art Book Fair. The weekend’s programming includes a zine-making session, conversations with creatives, and a papermaking workshop. Nov. 11-12; 539 Tremont St., Boston; Free

Beloved chef Sohla El-Waylly joins the Harvard Book Store at First Parish Church for a discussion about her new cookbook “Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook.” She’ll be joined by Joanne Chang, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef and co-owner of local favorite Flour Bakery. Tickets to this event can be bought with or without the book included. Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.; 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; $15 or $50

Join Harvard professor and author Juliet Hooker for a conversation and signing of her new book “Black Grief/White Grievance.” Her book examines the politics of loss as it relates to the removal of Confederate monuments. Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.; 57 Warren St., Roxbury; Free

Literary Death Match returns to the Boston area after five years away for its first show at The Brattle. Watch four writers face off in a read-off critiqued by three celebrity judges who will deliver their verdicts in a comedy-style performance. It’s a can’t-miss night of literature and laughs. Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.; 40 Brattle St., Cambridge; $15

Musicians and music enthusiasts won’t want to miss this author talk with music journalist Jim Sullivan, a Brookline resident and former Boston Globe staff writer. Sullivan has two new books “Backstage & Beyond Vol. 1: 45 Years of Classic Rock Chats & Rants” and “Backstage & Beyond Vol. 2: 45 Years of Modern Rock Chats & Rants.” Together, the two books chronicle the careers of rock and roll’s biggest stars from 1950 through the 1980s, using Sullivan’s own interviews and articles. Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.; 361 Washington St., Brookline; Free

If you’re a fan of contemporary romance and Taylor Swift, you’ll want to go to this author discussion with romance writer Freeman. Her new novel shares a name with and is inspired by a Taylor Swift song. In it, a Hollywood starlet is reunited with her first love when she’s forced home for the holidays. Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.; 338 Newbury St., Boston; Free

Local author Tatiana Johnson-Boria will guide you through writing “about memory into a space of healing.” Afterward, Johnson-Boria will read from her new book “Nocturne in Joy,” a poetry collection about growing up as a Black girl dealing with racism, sexism, and violence. Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.; 41 Geneva Ave., Dorchester; Free

