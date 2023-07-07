Books 10 literary events in Greater Boston to attend this July A signing with a romance writer, a poetry reading, storytimes, and more. Events at Porter Square Books, Brookline Booksmith, the Boston Public Library, and more. Kayana Szymczak for the Boston Globe

For literature lovers, there are few better places to live than Boston. With our wealth of independent bookstores and many library branches, there are always new titles and writers to discover.

We’ve put together a list of 10 book events you’ll want to add to your calendar this month. The list includes author talks, poetry readings, book signings, and storytimes for our youngest readers.

Sandra A. Miller, author of the award-winning memoir “Trove: A Woman’s Search for Truth and Buried Treasure,” will be in Boston to discuss her new novel, “Wednesdays at One.” The book is set in Cambridge and follows the life of a renowned clinical psychologist who becomes obsessed with a new patient who knows details about his deepest secrets. Miller will be joined in conversation by clinical psychologist and Harvard Medical School faculty member, Dr. Mark Santello. July 11 at 7 p.m.; 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; Free

Come by Porter Square Books’ Seaport location for a conversation with debut author Marcella Haddad and writer Margot Douaihy. Haddad’s new book “Sidewinder” is a surrealist Western featuring gunslingers, remote desert towns, outlaws, and monsters. July 11 at 7 p.m.; 50 Liberty Drive, Boston; Free

Bring your children, ages three to eight, to the East Boston Library for interactive storytimes told by professional storytellers. This event will happen three times throughout the month of July and every child who attends gets a free book to take home with them. July 12, 19, and 26 11:30 a.m.; 365 Bremen St., East Boston; Free

Beatriz Williams will be at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe to discuss her latest novel and sign copies of the book. This romance novel is set in mid-century New England and combines a summer romance with Cold War espionage. The ticket for this event includes the price of a signed copy of the novel. July 13 at 7 p.m.; 71 Charles St., Boston; $30 plus tax

Young adult fiction lovers of any age are invited to the Booksmith for a conversation with YA writers Alechia Dow and Cayla Fay. Dow’s new novel, “A Song of Salvation” is a space opera about a reincarnated god and a pilot who set off on a mission to stop an intergalactic war — and save a space DJ in the process. July 13 at 7 p.m.; 279 Harvard St., Brookline; Free

Chef Irene Li is the July/August 2023 Roslindale Book Ambassador and will join the library branch to discuss her new book, written with her sister Margaret. The sisters are the chefs behind the Boston favorite Mei Mei Dumplings and wrote this cookbook with the thrifty cook in mind. July 15 at 1:30 p.m.; 4246 Washington St., Roslindale; Free

Bev Stohl is an essayist and former assistant to Noam Chomsky who’s written a memoir about her years working closely with the renowned academic. Her book features cameos from famous intellectuals, activists, and inventors but the core of the book is the friendship between Stohl and Chomsky. Stohl will be joined in conversation by Christopher Lydon, host of the Open Source podcast. July 17 at 7 p.m.; 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; Free

Stephanie Schorow, the author of eight books about Boston history, is back with the true story of four women from Lowell who sailed to a remote island in Boston Harbor for a break from New England high society. Schorow’s book is filled with the women’s observations, illustrations, photographs, and poetry from that journey. Join the discussion to see how Schorow worked with the Friends of the Boston Harbor Islands and other historians to put this book together. July 18 at 7 p.m.; 25 White St. Cambridge; Free

Join poets Will Schutt, Keith Jones, Adam Scheffler, and Debora Kuan for a night of live poetry reading. This event is part of a monthly reading series at the Booksmith that features local poets of all backgrounds. The event is free but reservations are encouraged. July 20; 279 Harvard St., Brookline; Free

This month, Boston.com’s Book Club is reading a YA novel about two gay teenagers coming of age in New York City during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Shaw’s debut novel draws on similar themes from his viral thread about his experiences during the crisis. The author will discuss “When You Call My Name” with Christina Pascucci Ciampa, owner of All She Wrote Books, an “intersectional, inclusive feminist and queer bookstore” based in Somerville. July 26; Virtual; Free

