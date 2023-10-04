Books 10 literary events in Greater Boston to attend this October A Transnational Literature Series, the return of the Boston Book Festival, and more. Get tickets to the annual 826 Books for Breakfast event to support literacy needs for K-12 students in Boston.

This month, stay connected with the Boston literary scene and find new reads with events in and out of the city.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and spooky season with these local literary events. We’ve compiled a list of author talks, workshops, a daylong book festival, and more to help you fill up your calendar.

Crystal Maldonado joins Porter Square Books to discuss her new novel with writer and educator Elizabeth Santiago. The book is a cozy YA romance about two frenemies forced to plan the fall formal together. Maldonado was previously a Boston.com Book Club featured author for her book “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega” and a New England Book Award winner. She will be available for a book signing after the author talk. Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.; 25 White St., Cambridge; Free

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and spooky season with Silvia Moreno-Garcia, best-selling author of dark thrillers. She will discuss her two novels “Mexican Gothic” and “Silver Nitrate” with Veronica Koven-Matasy, head of BPL’s Reader Services Department. There will be a book signing after the discussion and audience Q&A. Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.; 700 Boylston St., Boston; Free

The Boston Book Festival returns to Copley Square with a full day of programming. Join your neighbors and book lovers for author discussions, writing workshops, and live music. Featured authors include Heather Cox Richardson, Rick Riordan, Tan Twan Eng, Joel Christian Gill, and more. Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Copley Square; Free

Matt Kirkland transformed a reread of the classic novel “Dracula” by turning it into an email newsletter where hundreds of thousands of subscribers could read the novel together in daily bite-sized chunks. The project became a sensation and led Kirkland to write his own book about the experience. He joins Porter Square Books to discuss the “Dracula Daily” community. Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.; 50 Liberty Drive, Boston; Free

Juan Goméz Barcenà joins Brookline Booksmith as part of the Transnational Literature Series at the bookshop. His new novel is about a former soldier searching for honor and takes readers from 1500s colonial Mexico to Trump’s Border Wall. Goméz Barcenà will be joined by translator Katie Whittemore. Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.; 279 Harvard St., Brookline; Free

Award-winning author Xochitl Gonzalez will discuss her New York Times bestseller, “Olga Dies Dreaming,” with local poet and artist Jess Rizkallah. Gonzalez’s book is about two siblings whose seemingly perfect lives are upended by the return of their mother, a political activist who left them with their grandmother to advance her causes. Registration is required for this event. Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.; 449 Broadway, Cambridge; Free

Liz Moody will not only discuss her new book, “100 Ways To Change Your Life: The Science of Leveling Up Health, Happiness, Relationships & Success” at this book launch, she’ll also host interactive activities to help you leave the event better than you came. Each ticket includes a signed copy of Moody’s book. Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.; 338 Newbury St., Boston; $35

Eric LaRocca joins the Book Club to discuss his horror collection with Geoffrey Raywood, manager of Trident Booksellers & Cafe. The book includes three stories that examine our fears, anxieties, and worst impulses. Oct. 24; Virtual; Free

826 is a creative writing and literacy center for students in Roxbury, Egleston Square, and beyond. The group is hosting a fundraising breakfast to support their work and the students they serve. The event’s featured speaker is Helen Elaine Lee, critically acclaimed author of “Pomegranate,” “The Serpent’s Gift,” and “Water Marked.” Boston Globe Media Partners is a media sponsor of this event. Oct. 25 at 8 a.m.; 100 Northern Ave., Boston; Tickets starting at $500

Historian Anthony Sammarco will walk you through the evolution of Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood from a Jewish enclave to a home for new Caribbean immigrants. Sammarco is a Boston native and has written over 70 books on his hometown. Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.; 1350 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan; Free

