Books 10 literary events in Greater Boston to attend this September A literary festival, stand-up book tour, banned book read-in, and more.

You may be getting ready to wrap up your summer book list, but with the host of literary events in and around Boston, the love of reading can continue through the last few weeks of the season.

Looking for kid-friendly literary events in Greater Boston? We have you covered there, too.

We’ve put together a list of 10 book events you can add to your calendar this September. The list includes author talks, a poetry panel, the Globe Summit, and more.

Spend some time in Salem for a week of free readings, writing workshops, panel discussions, music, and more at Salem Literary Fest. With multiple events throughout the first week of September, the festival highlights local writers with recently published works and encourages new writers to connect. The festival kicks off virtually on Sept. 5 but in-person events start on Sept. 6 and continue through Sept. 10. Featured speakers include Hank Phillippi Ryan, Adrienne Brodeur, Jenna Blum, and more. Sept. 5-10; Multiple locations; Free

Sola Mahfouz gave herself an education while isolated in Afghanistan by starting with online kindergarten math as a teenager and has gone on to study quantum computing at Tufts University. Her memoir detailing that journey was cowritten with Malaina Kapoor. Both writers will discuss the book with Matthieu Aikins, the author of “The Naked Don’t Fear the Water: An Underground Journey with Afghan Refugees” and a 2023-2024 Radcliffe Fellow in Journalism and Nonfiction. Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.; 449 Broadway, Cambridge; Free

Jean Meltzer joins romance writer Lucy Keating at Brookline Booksmith to discuss Meltzer’s new rivals-to-lovers romance novel. The book has all the hallmarks of a great romance — a Jewish bakery owner down on her luck romantically and a handsome new employee working undercover to steal her family’s pumpkin spice babka recipe. Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.; 279 Harvard St., Brookline; Free

Jilly Gagnon will speak with author Claudia Lux about Gagnon’s locked-room mystery novel. “Scenes of the Crime.” Years after her friend goes missing, screenwriter Emily Fischer decides to recreate the night of her disappearance to figure out exactly what happened — and turn the mystery into a screenplay. Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.; 338 Newbury St., Boston; Free

Best-selling novelist, essayist, and playwright Zadie Smith will discuss her new novel “The Fraud” at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. The novel is a fictionalized depiction of the real-life Tichborne Trials through the eyes of a Scottish housekeeper and a formerly enslaved man new to London. Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.; 1446 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; $38.00 (book included)

Celeste Ng and Jennifer De Leon are the featured authors for the month’s Book Club. Their latest novels both deal explore big global issues and family dynamics from the perspective of young people. This author discussion is one of the featured events in the 2023 Globe Summit. Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.; Virtual; Free

If anyone knows about American dynasties, it’s Anderson Cooper, journalist and Vanderbilt heir. His new book, co-written with historian Katherine Howe, explores the building of another Gilded Age dynasty, the Astors. This event is organized by Harvard Book Store. Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.; Old South Church, 645 Boylston St., Boston; $45 (book included)

This event with writer and actor Gary Gulman is part author talk, part stand-up show. You may know Gulman from his HBO stand-up special or as the costar of Hulu’s “Life & Beth.” His new book, “Misfit: Growing Up Awkward in the ’80s” is his memoir about returning to his mother’s home in Boston at 46 after a struggle with mental illness. Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.; 246 Tremont St., Boston; $36 – $54

Poets Oliver De La Paz, Jared Harél, and Alison Adair will do readings of poems from their latest poetry collections. Following the reading will be a panel discussion and Q&A with the writers. Each of their books will be available for purchase at the event. Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.; 338 Newbury St., Boston; Free

The Boston Public Library is bringing awareness to book censorship with a silent read-in at the Copley branch. During Banned Book Week, join your fellow readers in learning about and reading books banned in libraries across the country. Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.; 700 Boylston St., Boston; Free

