Books Bono’s new (book) tour is coming to Boston The U2 singer will visit the Orpheum to discuss his new memoir. The Associated Press

Event Ticket Link https://concerts.livenation.com/bono-stories-of-surrender-boston-massachusetts-11-04-2022/event/01005D3ADF5E4559

With or without you, Bono is coming to Boston on a brand-new tour.

The U2 singer will be at the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m., the second stop on a 14-city book tour to discuss his upcoming memoir, “SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story.”

The Stories of Surrender tour is a collaboration between Live Nation and Penguin Random House, the publisher of “Surrender,” which will be released worldwide Nov. 1. Kicking off Nov. 2 in New York City, the tour then comes to Boston before visiting Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, Paris, Dublin, and Madrid.

Advertisement:

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” Bono said in a press release. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

The subtitle “40 Songs, One Story,” refers to the structure of “Surrender,” which is split into 40 chapters — each named after a U2 song, and each featuring an original drawing by the singer. According to a book synopsis released Monday, “Surrender” will chronicle the “remarkable life” Bono has lived, “the challenges he’s faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him.”

The cover of “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” by Bono. – Knopf/Penguin Random House

“In his unique voice, Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was 14, to U2’s unlikely journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than 20 years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty,” the synopsis reads. “Writing with candor, self-reflection, and humor, Bono opens the aperture on his life—and the family, friends, and faith that have sustained, challenged, and shaped him.”

Advertisement:

Tickets for Bono’s show go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation, with a limit of two tickets per purchase. A copy of “Surrender” is included in the price of each ticket purchased.

Additional information about Bono’s upcoming memoirs can be found on the book’s official website.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events